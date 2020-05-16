Frank Papalia Buys 6,000 Shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Stock

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) insider Frank Papalia acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,807.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROS opened at $9.21 on Friday. ProSight Global has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $214.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of ProSight Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProSight Global by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in ProSight Global by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 569,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 128,026 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProSight Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,775,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in ProSight Global in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ProSight Global by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

