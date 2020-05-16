Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shares Gap Down to $0.40

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.40. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 118,778 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FET shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.20 price objective (down previously from $2.70) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forum Energy Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 4.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FET. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 185,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104,305 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100,585 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 164,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 77,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

