Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 84,760 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 47.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 84,760 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,700,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of General Motors by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 32,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of General Motors by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 304,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,131,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra downgraded shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

