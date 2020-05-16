Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 588,619 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 588,619 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Simon Property Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $176.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average of $117.31.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Simon acquired 150,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

