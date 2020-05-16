Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 326,605 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 326,605 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.22 per share, with a total value of $1,311,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann purchased 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 541,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,590,590 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of EPD opened at $17.17 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.75%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

