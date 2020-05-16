Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,892 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,403,000 after acquiring an additional 244,173 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 484,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,318,000 after acquiring an additional 131,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.07.

VRSK opened at $154.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $171.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

