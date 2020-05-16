Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 7,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 36,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

NYSE BAM opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

