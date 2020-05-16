Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 126.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,336 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $97.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.96. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

