Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 269.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

