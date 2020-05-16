Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $3.54 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX opened at $63.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average is $78.66. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.