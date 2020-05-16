Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $2.87 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in The Western Union by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

NYSE WU opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.