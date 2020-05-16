Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.66 Million Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 29.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Prologis by 88.8% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Prologis by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,962,000 after buying an additional 2,162,216 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 56,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $83.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The firm had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

