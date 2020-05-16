Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 56,920 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $24,465,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $20,760,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $11,561,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $9,666,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,352,000 after buying an additional 516,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,875 shares of company stock worth $70,154. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.28.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -223.00 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. Ares Capital’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

