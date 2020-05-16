Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 1.01% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,060,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 416,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 49,398 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,169,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,998,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $873.89 million, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.27.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,742.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

