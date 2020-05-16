Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 16,859 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,477 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.