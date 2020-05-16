Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $41.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.53.

Shares of FL opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $56.75.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Foot Locker by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $3,899,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Foot Locker by 11.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

