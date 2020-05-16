Focused Wealth Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,245.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1,326.15. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

