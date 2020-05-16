Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Gap Down to $9.20

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $9.20. Flex shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 297,320 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Cfra cut their price objective on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth about $90,000. AXA bought a new position in Flex during the first quarter worth about $595,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 36.9% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 458,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 123,555 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Flex by 25.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 868,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Flex during the first quarter worth about $168,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

