First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FCBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of FCBC opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $390.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.63. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $35.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other First Community Bankshares news, President Gary R. Mills bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $26,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $61,710 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 38.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

