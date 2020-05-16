First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) EVP Purchases $56,940.00 in Stock

First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) EVP Steven Parady acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,733.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FNLC stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $193.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.72. First Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $30.64.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Bancorp by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 36.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNLC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

