First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) EVP Purchases $56,940.00 in Stock

First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) EVP Steven Parady acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,733.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FNLC stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $193.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.72. First Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $30.64.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 12.40%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Bancorp by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 36.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FNLC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
About First Bancorp
The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.
