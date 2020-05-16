Financial Contrast: Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) vs. Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Independent Bank Co.(MI) pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Business First Bancshares pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Co.(MI) pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Business First Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Independent Bank Co.(MI) has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Independent Bank Co.(MI) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Business First Bancshares and Independent Bank Co.(MI), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Business First Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Independent Bank Co.(MI) 0 2 2 0 2.50

Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 121.45%. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.36%. Given Business First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Business First Bancshares $114.18 million 1.31 $23.77 million $1.80 6.36 Independent Bank Co.(MI) $196.66 million 1.29 $46.44 million $2.00 5.82

Independent Bank Co.(MI) has higher revenue and earnings than Business First Bancshares. Independent Bank Co.(MI) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Business First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Business First Bancshares 19.48% 8.53% 1.08% Independent Bank Co.(MI) 21.29% 12.34% 1.18%

Risk and Volatility

Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independent Bank Co.(MI) beats Business First Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; construction and development loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien one-to-four family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; and credit cards. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, and employee and payroll benefits solutions; and night depository, personalized checks, treasury and cash management, merchant, automated clearing house, electronic funds transfer, domestic and foreign wire transfer, traveler's checks, vault, loan and deposit sweep accounts, lock-box, international trade finance, international trade, foreign exchange, online and mobile banking, e-statements, and bank-by-mail services. The company operates through 25 banking centers located in the State of Louisiana and in Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, investment, and insurance brokerage services. The company offers its services through approximately 67 branches, 1 drive-thru facility, and 12 loan production offices. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

