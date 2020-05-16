Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Farfetch posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 32.84% and a negative net margin of 39.77%. The firm had revenue of $331.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.81 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Farfetch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

