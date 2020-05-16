Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The Company offers buying, selling and renting houses. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

DUO opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. Fangdd Network Group has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37.

Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $148.69 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric SaaS-empowered transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

