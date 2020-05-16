Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Head to Head Contrast

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

48.4% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyegate Pharmaceuticals $2.69 million 8.57 -$7.10 million ($2.23) -2.23 Aridis Pharmaceuticals $1.02 million 60.97 -$29.68 million ($3.51) -1.99

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Aridis Pharmaceuticals. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aridis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and Aridis Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyegate Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Aridis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 138.16%. Given Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aridis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Eyegate Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyegate Pharmaceuticals N/A -133.93% -94.32% Aridis Pharmaceuticals N/A -282.78% -117.02%

Summary

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system. The company's CMHA-S based product, the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial wounds/defects and epitheliopathies, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. It is also developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and anterior uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea, such as the iris and ciliary body, as well as Eyegate II drug delivery system. The company has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

