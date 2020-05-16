Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Down to $3.02

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $3.02. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 66,459 shares trading hands.

EXTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. The company has a market cap of $357.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.95 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 62,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 1,343.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.