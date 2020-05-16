Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXTN. ValuEngine raised shares of Exterran from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exterran to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of EXTN opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Exterran has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $14.89.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $210.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exterran will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exterran news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 547,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $3,909,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher T. Seaver acquired 15,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,683.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,286.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,650,436 shares of company stock worth $10,600,709 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Exterran in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exterran by 101.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Exterran in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Exterran in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

