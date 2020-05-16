Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Price Down 6.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.76, approximately 5,731,780 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,996,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

Specifically, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $715,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,521 shares in the company, valued at $763,415.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 744,099 shares of company stock worth $16,631,650 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

