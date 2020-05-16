Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) PT Raised to $12.00 at SunTrust Banks

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its price target lifted by SunTrust Banks from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $887.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.78 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. Eventbrite’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 1,826.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 106.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 19.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 440.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

