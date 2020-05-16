Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 530 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

NYSE CNI opened at $77.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.06. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $96.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

