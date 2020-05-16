Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Premium Brands Holdings Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Premium Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

PBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins cut shares of Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$87.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$86.03 on Thursday. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$62.79 and a 12 month high of C$102.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.71.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$832.50 million.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.