Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €9.85 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €9.85 ($11.45) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENGI. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.10 ($15.23) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €14.11 ($16.41).

ENGI opened at €9.38 ($10.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.33. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

