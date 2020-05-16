Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 58.03% and a negative return on equity of 123.81%. Energy Focus updated its Q2 2020

IntraDay guidance to EPS.

Shares of EFOI opened at $0.58 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EFOI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Thursday.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.