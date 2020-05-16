Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) traded down 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 297,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 617,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03.

About Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

