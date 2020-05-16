E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €8.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EOAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.24 ($11.91).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €8.98 ($10.44) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €8.94 and its 200 day moving average is €9.53. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

