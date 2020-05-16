E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €8.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EOAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.24 ($11.91).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €8.98 ($10.44) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €8.94 and its 200 day moving average is €9.53. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

