DZ Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.00) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €3.40 ($3.95) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.90 ($4.53) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.35 ($5.05).

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €2.88 ($3.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €2.80 ($3.26) and a 52-week high of €7.95 ($9.24). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €4.78.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

