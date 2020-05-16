DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.90 ($26.63) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.34 ($34.11).

ETR:DRI opened at €23.06 ($26.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1-year low of €13.29 ($15.45) and a 1-year high of €32.88 ($38.23).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

