Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.33, but opened at $32.93. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dynatrace shares last traded at $32.85, with a volume of 1,284,418 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 29,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $603,189.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,670,218 shares in the company, valued at $34,506,703.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 855,807 shares of company stock valued at $26,350,408 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $2,530,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 249.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.