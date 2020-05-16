Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Downgraded by Gabelli to “Hold”

Gabelli cut shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Gabelli currently has $27.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dril-Quip from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dril-Quip from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Dril-Quip from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dril-Quip from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Shares of DRQ opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,764,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,303,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.