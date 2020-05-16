DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on DRDGOLD from $13.75 to $9.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut DRDGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

DRD stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.26 million, a P/E ratio of 123.50 and a beta of 0.91. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in DRDGOLD by 26.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the first quarter worth $102,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in DRDGOLD by 62.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

