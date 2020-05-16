Domtar (TSE:UFS) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Domtar’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
Shares of UFS stock opened at C$27.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79. Domtar has a 52-week low of C$26.50 and a 52-week high of C$61.05.
About Domtar
