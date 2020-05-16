Domtar (TSE:UFS) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Domtar’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Shares of UFS stock opened at C$27.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79. Domtar has a 52-week low of C$26.50 and a 52-week high of C$61.05.

Get Domtar alerts:

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.