Distil (LON:DIS) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Distil (LON:DIS) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a coverage optimism score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Distil stock opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday. Distil has a 12-month low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.97 ($0.03). The stock has a market cap of $4.92 million and a P/E ratio of 15.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

