Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 447,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,997,000 after buying an additional 57,673 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $38.00 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Nomura Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.47.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.