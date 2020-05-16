Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 14,430 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average daily volume of 6,012 call options.

TZA stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $118.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 32,513 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

