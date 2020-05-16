Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dillard’s from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra lowered their target price on Dillard’s from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($6.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($5.29). Dillard’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

