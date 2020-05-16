Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Gap Down to $0.79

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $0.79. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 212,257 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DFFN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.81.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 130,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,396.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 241,103 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 797.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 673,820 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.
