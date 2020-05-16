Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Gap Down to $0.79

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $0.79. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 212,257 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DFFN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 130,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,396.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 241,103 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 797.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 673,820 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.