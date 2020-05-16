Deutsche Bank Lowers THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) Price Target to $3.00

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TCRD. Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised THL Credit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get THL Credit alerts:

Shares of TCRD opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.55. THL Credit has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 197.03%. On average, research analysts predict that THL Credit will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.39%. THL Credit’s payout ratio is presently 96.55%.

In other THL Credit news, insider James R. Fellows acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Flynn sold 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $90,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,066 shares of company stock valued at $263,109 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,831,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 3,410.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.