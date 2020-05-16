Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €75.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.71 ($78.73).

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €58.05 ($67.50) on Wednesday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €37.00 ($43.02) and a twelve month high of €78.65 ($91.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €53.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.71.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

