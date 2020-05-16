Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $11.09 on Friday. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $31.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $96.66 million for the quarter.

In other Delta Apparel news, Director James Bradley Campbell acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $31,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Deborah H. Merrill acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Delta Apparel by 702.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Delta Apparel by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.