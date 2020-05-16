Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DJCO opened at $278.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $376.74 million, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.79. Daily Journal has a 12 month low of $187.53 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DJCO. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 81.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 396.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

