Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ DJCO opened at $278.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $376.74 million, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.79. Daily Journal has a 12 month low of $187.53 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.00.
Daily Journal Company Profile
Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.
