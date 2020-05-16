D. Clay Bretches Purchases 100,000 Shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Stock

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00.

D. Clay Bretches also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, D. Clay Bretches acquired 10,000 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, D. Clay Bretches acquired 40,000 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00.

Altus Midstream stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTM. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 25.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 257,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 52,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at $90,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 12.9% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,338,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 840,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at $60,000.

